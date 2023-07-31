Amazon opens delivery station in Idaho Falls

On July 24, Amazon opened the doors of its first Idaho delivery station in Idaho Falls.

The 107,000-square-foot station, which started its sorting and delivery tasks on March 30, promises customers reduced delivery periods from a week to three days.

“It will catalyze job growth and fortify the state’s logistics framework,” said Idaho Commerce Secretary Tom Kealy in a Local News 8 interview.

This station is the final departure point before Amazon packages greet customers in the East Idaho area. Now, employees can efficiently categorize these packages by delivery routes, according to an East Idaho News interview with the site lead Danny Woodruff.

The station has a capacity for approximately 31,000 packages, with daily operations handling between 14,000 to 17,000, these figures surpass Amazon’s typical volumes according to an article by Big Country News.

Those interested in working at the delivery station can receive job alerts by texting “BOISENOW1” to 77088 or can view Amazon’s website for further job details.

