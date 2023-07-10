Adopt a Grandparent is a service event in which volunteers visit the homes of elderly people and spend time with them from 3:30 to 5:15 p.m. every other Sunday.

One of the assisted living facilities that BYU-Idaho students visit every other Sunday for “Adopt a Grandparent”. Photo credit: Jorge Cervantes.

The event starts at the roundabout outside the Hyrum Manwaring Center, where volunteers gather to be picked up by the people who organize the event.

Peter Stelling, a BYU-Idaho student who has volunteered for the past four months, shared his experience.

“We go to elderly folks’ homes around here, and we just talk and visit them,” Stelling said.

Volunteers walk around the building looking for elderly people to share stories with and have a good time.

“I love my work,” said Maya Perry, a Homestead Assisted Living employee. “They don’t pay me enough, but it is still very rewarding at the end of the day because it’s serving people.”

To volunteer, visit to the BYU-I event website and look for the next “Adopt a Grandparent” event.