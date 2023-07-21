9 Upcoming concerts in Southeastern Idaho

Southeastern Idaho is the place to be for concert junkies this summer. There’s something for everyone, from country to rap to oldies.

Here’s the schedule:

3 Doors Down

Scenes from a concert. Photo credit: Chester Chan.

With songs such as “Kryptonite,” “Here Without You” and “When I’m Gone,” 3 Doors Down has the potential to sell out Shoshone-Bannock Event Center July 21.

Candlebox will open for 3 Doors Down.

Tickets start at $39 and are available on Yapsody.

For more information on the concert, visit the Shoshone-Bannock Event Center website.

Rick Ross and 2 Chainz

“Rick Ross and 2 Chainz are coming to Idaho?” responded literally everyone upon learning about the concert. A-list rappers don’t visit rural areas very often.

Rick Ross and 2 Chainz will perform at Shoshone-Bannock Event Center July 22. Twista, who once held the Guinness World Record for fastest rapper, will join Travis Porter in opening the show.

2 Chainz is known for dozens of hit songs, including “All Me,” “No Lie” and ”Headband.” Rick Ross sings hits such as “Aston Martin Music,” “Purple Lamborghini” and “Money in the Grave.”

The concert starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are available on Yapsody and start at $36.

Billy Currington

Billy Currington’s concert announcement. Image courtesy of Mountain America Center.

Country singer Billy Currington will visit Mountain America Center July 22, along with special guest Morgan Evans.

The Mountain America Center website claims that Currington, a Georgia native, has “one of the smoothest and most distinct voices in any genre of music.”

Tickets start at $39.50 and are available on Ticketmaster and at the box office. The concert starts at 7 p.m.

Volbeat

Volbeat’s concert graphic. Image courtesy of Mountain America Center.

Multi-platinum Danish rock band Volbeat will perform at Mountain America Center July 26.

The band is known for songs such as “Lola Montez” and “Still Counting.”

Tickets, available on Ticketmaster and at the box office, start at $41. The concert starts at 7:30 p.m.

Falling in Reverse

Falling in Reverse will be joined by three other bands in their visit to Mountain America Center July 27. Catch Your Breath will follow Ice Nine Kills and Our Last Night before the main band takes the stage.

Falling in Reverse, a heavy metal band, formed in 2008 while lead singer Ronnie Radke was in prison. The band is for songs such as “Watch the World Burn” and “Popular Monster.”

The concert carries a “restricted” tag, meaning that anyone under the age of 18 must have a parent in order to attend.

Tickets, available on Ticketmaster and at the box office, start at $47. The show starts at 6:30 p.m.

Koe Wetzel

Koe Wetzel kicks off his “Road to Hell Paso” tour in Idaho Falls July 28. Artists Pecos & The Rooftops and Lance Roark will join Wetzel on stage.

Wetzel’s music combines several genres, including country and rock. He even has a song featuring rapper Kodak Black.

“We pulled in every genre we were feeling at the time,” Wetzel said of his most recent album. “We spent the last ten years trying to make this sound, Hell Paso has it.”

Tickets, which start at $40, are available on Ticketmaster and at the box office. The concert starts at 7:30 p.m.

Molly in the Mineshaft

Molly in the Mineshaft concert announcement. Image credit: BYU-Idaho.

Molly in the Mineshaft, a Utah-based band that combines bluegrass, Americana and pop, will perform at BYU-Idaho during education week. The concert will be in the auditorium of the John W. Hart Building at 7:30 p.m.

“Their music is quintessential American,” said Dale Hillier, Center Stage coordinator. “Molly in the Mineshaft has a unique sound, energy, and emotion that should be a part of everyone’s summer.”

Tickets are $10 for both students and community members and are available on the BYU-I ticket website.

REO Speedwagon

REO Speedwagon has been performing since 1967 — and as their name suggests, they show no signs of slowing down.

With more than 40 million albums sold, REO Speedwagon is known for hits such as “Keep on Loving You” and “Can’t Fight This Feeling.”

The Aug. 5 show at Mountain America Center starts at 7:30 p.m. tickets start at $41 and are available on Ticketmaster and at the box office.

The Beach Boys

The Beach Boys’ concert graphic. Image courtesy of Mountain America Center.

Yes, most of the members of The Beach Boys are still alive. And, even better, they’re visiting Idaho Falls Sept. 1.

Known for “Surfin’ USA,” “I Get Around” and “Kokomo,” among many other hit songs, The Beach Boys could sell out Mountain America Center.

Tickets, available on Ticketmaster, start at $44.50. The concert starts at 7:30 p.m.