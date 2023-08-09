7 upcoming events in Rexburg area

Although school isn’t in session, there are still plenty of things to do over the summer in Rexburg. Here are seven events that are coming up.

Madison County Fair

From Aug. 16-19, Madison County will host its annual fair. Here’s a list of events they hold:

— Rodeo.

— Hypnotist.

— Dog show.

— Magic show.

— Pie eating contest.

— Hot dog eating contest.

— Mullet contest.

— Husband calling contest.

— Home arts contest.

— 4-H showcases.

— Bouncy houses.

— Dig it Days: An event with trucks, tractors, fire trucks and police cars for kids to climb in, get pictures with and more.

— The Magic Bean: An educational program to teach kids about agriculture.

— Ping Pong Drop: A chance for kids to win prizes by catching ping pong balls. There will be over $5,000 worth of prizes.

— Made in Idaho Maker’s Market: A showcase for local artisans to sell handmade goods, including jewelry, clothing, decorations, art, candles, soap, treats and more.

— Mad Marv’s Crazy 8 Races: Drivers race on a track that intersects itself, which intentionally increases the risk of crashes.

— WHR Arenacross: A showcase of motocross flips, tricks, races and more.

For more details on the Madison County Fair, including event times, visit the fairgrounds’ website.

Summerfest

St. Anthony’s annual Summerfest is set for Aug. 24-26. On Thursday, Aug. 24, starting at 5 p.m., there will be vendors, food, crafts and live entertainment on the streets of St. Anthony. On Friday, Aug. 25, there will be a dance at Yancey Park from 7-9 p.m.

Boyd Yancey Memorial Park will feature a car show on Aug. 25 from noon to 4 p.m., followed by a classic car cruise at 5 p.m.

For full details on Summerfest, visit the Greater St. Anthony Chamber of Commerce website.

The Denny’s in Rexburg is one place to celebrate this summer. Photo credit: Isabella Salazar.

Arts in the Park

Rexburg Arts has hosted Arts in the Park every Monday this summer, featuring a variety of musical performers from all over the Western U.S.

Aug. 14 will be the last Arts in the Park of the summer — Igor Iamchimciuc and Valeri Glava will visit Rexburg.

Iamchimciuc and Glava are folk musicians from Moldova who have been touring in the U.S. since 2000. Glava plays the fiddle, while Iamchimciuc plays the cimbalom, a Hungarian string instrument.

The duo’s music is on Spotify under Glava’s name.

The performances, which take place at 7 p.m. at Porter Park, are free to attend. For more information, visit the Rexburg Arts website.

Farmers Market

Every Friday until Oct. 6, Rexburg hosts a farmers market from 4-8 p.m. at the Madison County Fairgrounds. The market includes a variety of local vendors selling all types of food, crafts, decorations and more.

For more information, including a full list of vendors, visit the Rexburg Farmers Market website. Also, see Scroll’s Instagram Reel about the farmers market.

Concerts

Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls has several big-name performers visiting in September. The Beach Boys will rock the stage Sept. 1, followed by The Goo Goo Dolls on Sept. 14, Ludacris on Sept. 18 and Foreigner on Sept. 26.

For showtimes, tickets and other upcoming performances, visit the Mountain America Center website.

The Veterans’ Freedom Memorial was dedicated in 2009 and is one monument Rexburg locals can visit. Photo credit: Cat Menlove.

Celebrate Youth

On Aug. 15 from 2-7 p.m., Madison School District will host Celebrate Youth at Porter Park. There will be carnival games, bouncy houses, raffle prizes, vendors, a mechanical bull and more.

Experience Rexburg

According to the Rexburg Chamber of Commerce website, “Experience Rexburg is a day where we bring all the local businesses to you. BYU-Idaho students and Rexburg locals are invited to peruse the booths and learn more about what Rexburg has to offer. This event provides opportunities for businesses to network with the people of Rexburg.”

The event will take place Sept. 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Porter Park. Registration for businesses to participate is open until Sept. 1.