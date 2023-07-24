3 Types of plants that college students can care for

As summer comes in hot and the flowers are blooming, now is a great time to get a plant. Unlike pets, plants tend to demand little attention and are approved by BYU-Idaho housing, making them perfect for college students.

Taylor Cole, a junior studying horticulture at BYU-I, recommends three different kinds of plants for college students.

Succulents

Succulents require little work, making them favorable plants for some college students. Photo credit: Hannah Daley.

A succulent is a great choice for college students because of their durability and resistance to harsh conditions, according to Cole.

“Beginners and experts can find many good choices among the cacti and succulents,” the University of Minnesota said on its website.

Cole recommends air plants because they’re relatively simple to take care of and don’t require dirt.

“Keep (air plants) in a humid spot or mist them twice a week,” said the BYU-I Plant Shop in an Instagram post.

Potted flowers

“Leaves and other parts of the plants act as natural filters to catch allergens and other airborne particles,” WebMD explains.

Flowers such as gerbera daisies also provide more oxygen, which can improve sleep quality. WebMD explains that nurturing flowers and other plants can help improve depression and anxiety.

Propagated plants

A Japanese Coin Plant, a type of propagated plant. Photo credit: Hannah Daley.

Propagated plants are plants that “you can take a clipping of and stick in a cup of water and it will actually grow itself,” Cole said.

The propagated plant she recommends for students is Pothos, also known as the money plant. The BYU-I Plant Shop says that this plant grows quickly and is nearly impossible to kill. Pothos is another air-cleaning plant that is good at “taking out carbon monoxide and formaldehyde,” according to BYU-I Plant Shop’s Instagram post about Pothos. The Plant Shop also notes, however, that this plant is toxic to pets.

The BYU-I Plant Shop is open Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in room 275 of the Ezra Taft Benson Building. It has have a wide range of plants, including succulents, potted flowers, and propagated plants. Stop by to get a new plant for the summer.