3 Little-known facts about the Ricks Gardens

Opening in 1977, the Thomas E. Ricks Horticulture Demonstration Gardens were used for presentation and practice for Applied Plant Science and Horticulture students, but slowly became a focal point of campus.

There are now several areas, referred to as rooms, intended to bring a tranquil atmosphere to BYU-Idaho. Here are three little-known facts about the Ricks Gardens.

The rebuilt Jacob Spori building. Pieces of the original Spori building now sit in the Ricks Gardens. Photo credit: Andy Adams.

1. Features Original S﻿pori Building Stones

The Jacob Spori Building was Ricks College’s first building. Construction spanned three years from 1900 to 1903, and the building burned down in 2000. While the current Spori Building was rebuilt in 2003, some of the original building stones and arches can still be seen around campus.

The stone arch from the original Jacob Spori building in the Italian garden. Photo credit: Andy Adams.

Byron John, a horticulture professor at the time of the original Spori Building’s demolition, had a stone arch saved to incorporate it into the Italian Garden. Twenty years later, this piece of campus history is still embedded in the Ricks Gardens.

The arch was one of two, and previously sat above one of the high windows. It now resides at the back wall of the garden. On the next journey to the Ricks Gardens, don’t miss the stone arch from the original exterior of the Spori Building.

An archway over the garden pathway. Photo credit: Andy Adams.

2. All built by students

Every room and space throughout the Gardens was entirely designed and installed by students. Spanning back to 1977, the Ricks Gardens have been used to demonstrate and practice techniques, skills and landscape design for students.

A line of old willow trees in the middle of the Ricks Gardens. Photo credit: Andy Adams.

“There’s the spirit garden, there’s the swan pond, there’s Patsy’s porch — all of those areas were installed by horticulture students,” said Aaron Parson, the construction materials teacher.

The land construction materials class currently builds and works in the Gardens. A feature or room is typically added each summer.

3. The future designs for the Ricks Gardens

The past planning of the Gardens has been a sporadic plan, adding different spaces and rooms in a somewhat random order — this is about to change.

A sign showing who constructed the garden room. “Constructed by the summer & fall classes of 2005.” Photo credit: Andy Adams.

“What we’re trying to do is come up with a master plan for the entire gardens that will propose different features, different rooms and different design ideas,” Parson said. “Students through the next 10 to 20 years will work on installing those features. It will be designed by students and installed by students.”

A water feature in the spirit garden. Photo credit: Andy Adams.

This may not only affect the current rooms and features, but will help manage space and create more harmony between all areas.

The garden bridge. Photo credit: Andy Adams.

While the gardens may seem complete, they won’t be finished for years to come. There will always be improvements as long as there are creative and hard-working students at BYU-I.