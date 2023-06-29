3.5 movie theaters to check out in Rexburg

Summer is full of different activities as families take a break from school. One activity that many consider is going to a movie theater. Here are the three options Rexburg offers.

1. FatCats

FatCats has a variety of indoor activities, one of which is the movie theater. The theater offers the latest showings right now, including Elemental, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, The Flash and more.

Summer prices are $5 for everyone until 5 p.m., when the price for adults moves up to $7. Check out the FatCats website to see current movies and show times.

2. Paramount 5

Like FatCats, Paramount 5 shows the latest movies released in theaters. Ticketing pricing is standardized across all movies.

Pricing for tickets varies on if the movie is shown in 2D or 3D and what time of day the movie is displayed. Visit the Paramount 5 website for ticket pricing specifics and movie selections — current or upcoming.

3. Teton Vu Drive-In

Teton Vu Drive-In is a movie theater where customers bring their vehicles and watch late-night showings of movies. Teton Vu offers movies Monday through Saturday with showings starting at around 10 p.m.

Ticket prices are based on age: $5 for ages 62+, $8 for ages 12-61, $1 for ages 5-11 and free for children under the age of five.

The drive-in offers double features: One ticket purchased offers viewers the opportunity to view two movies. The upcoming movie cycle includes Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny and Elemental.

Starting on Friday, June 30, both movies will be featured at Teton Vu. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will start at 9:50 p.m. while Elemental will start at 12:35 a.m.

For more information, check out the Teton Vu Drive-In website, which has also the address.

3.5 *Bonus* The Romance Theater

The Romance Theater is generally a performance center for live actors and singers. However, it shows free movies on Mondays. It’s are within walking distance of the BYU-Idaho campus making it an easy, free Family Home Evening activity.

For more information about the Romance Theater, check out the Rexburg Arts website or the Romance Theater’s Instagram.